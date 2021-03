Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 18:03 Hits: 7

NATO foreign ministers have vowed that the Western alliance will continue to adapt in the face of "rising threats and systemic competition," and underlined that "Russia’s aggressive actions constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/nato-blonken-unity-russian-aggression/31166001.html