Category: World Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 13:59 Hits: 2

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the former director of communications to British Prime Minister Tony Blair to brush up his German skills. He told DW about his progress — and about fighting depression in lockdown.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-is-alastair-campbell-learning-german-in-lockdown/a-56825826?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf