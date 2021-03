Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 10:12 Hits: 2

The global pandemic hasn't supressed people's creative spirits despite lockdowns and remote work. In 2020, EU patent applications were only slightly lower than 2019, with the medical sector topping new inventions.

