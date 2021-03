Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 16:52 Hits: 2

Germany's sheltered workshops for people with disabilities exist in breach of a UN treaty. Now the European Parliament has voted to phase them out — but Germany's 3,000 workshops may not be going anywhere.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-germany-violates-conventions-on-disability-rights/a-56901202?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf