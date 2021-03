Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 16:52 Hits: 2

Scientists at Greifswald teaching hospital claim they have discovered the cause of blood clots among a small number of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients. Doctors say a targeted treatment can now be used.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/astrazeneca-german-team-discovers-thrombosis-trigger/a-56925550?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf