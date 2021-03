Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 12:43 Hits: 2

With at least 15 people dead and thousands without shelter following a fire at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, urgent international aid is needed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rohingya-camp-blaze-bangladesh-searches-for-cause-of-fire/a-56960736?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf