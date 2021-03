Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 13:59 Hits: 2

Chancellor Merkel convinced the premiers of Germany's 16 federal states to agree on an Easter lockdown. But it is increasingly difficult to find common ground as the country starts to move into election campaign mode.

