Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 14:03 Hits: 2

The suicide of Byun Hee-soo, a 23-year-old transgender soldier, has spurred calls for legislative reform in South Korea. Advocates have urged greater protections for LGBT+ people, both in the military and society.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/south-korea-transgender-soldier-suicide-brings-lgbt-discrimination-to-the-fore/a-56961043?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf