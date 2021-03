Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 18:29 Hits: 7

As Europe struggles with vaccine shortages, Russia's COVID 19 vaccine Sputnik V is widely available. But the country's vaccination campaign has a trust problem — one even the Russian president may not be able to solve.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/putin-gets-his-covid-jab-as-russians-stay-away-from-sputnik-v/a-56963871?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf