Lockdown confusion: France’s new Covid-19 rules raise questions, satisfy few

Lockdown confusion: France’s new Covid-19 rules raise questions, satisfy few Nearly a third of France's population on Saturday entered what Prime Minister Jean Castex billed as a "lockdown" – the country's third since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic – amid a sharp spike in new infections, many with new variants. But confusion over the new measures continues to reign, with many even debating whether the term "lockdown" is appropriate for the limited restrictions imposed.  

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210322-lockdown-confusion-france-s-new-covid-19-rules-raise-questions-satisfy-few

