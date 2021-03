Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 19:06 Hits: 2

France's foreign ministry has summoned China's ambassador over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher and a decision by Beijing to sanction officials across the European Union.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210322-france-to-summon-china-envoy-over-insults-threats-to-french-mps