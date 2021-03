Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 23:17 Hits: 2

Fifteen people have died and 400 are missing after a huge fire destroyed the shanty homes of tens of thousands of Rohingya in the world’s biggest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, the UN said Tuesday.

