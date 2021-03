Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 02:32 Hits: 2

Germany extended its lockdown measures by another month and imposed several new restrictions, including largely shutting down public life over Easter, in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections.

