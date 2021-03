Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 18:38 Hits: 6

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's request to add more evidence in her U.S. extradition case, according to a ruling released on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/24/canada-judge-rejects-huawei-cfo039s-request-to-add-evidence-in-us-extradition