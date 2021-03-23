The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

France summons Chinese ambassador over 'unacceptable' tweets

France summons Chinese ambassador over 'unacceptable' tweets France on Tuesday summoned the Chinese ambassador for the second time in two days over "unacceptable" behaviour after he posted a series of tweets targeting French lawmakers and a researcher. Ambassador Lu Shaye was summoned to the foreign ministry "to inform him of all the grievances we have", said a ministry official, who asked not to be identified by name.

