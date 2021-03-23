France summons Chinese ambassador over 'unacceptable' tweets

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 13:54 Hits: 1

France on Tuesday summoned the Chinese ambassador for the second time in two days over "unacceptable" behaviour after he posted a series of tweets targeting French lawmakers and a researcher. Ambassador Lu Shaye was summoned to the foreign ministry "to inform him of all the grievances we have", said a ministry official, who asked not to be identified by name.

