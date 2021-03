Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 17:54 Hits: 6

The Republic of Congo's veteran president, Denis Sassou Nguesso, has been re-elected with 88.57 percent of the vote, according to provisional results released Tuesday.

