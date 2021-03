Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 18:46 Hits: 1

Prague city hall has rented a luxury hotel where homeless people who contract COVID-19 can convalesce and those who come into contact with someone with the disease can isolate.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/cna-lifestyle/lifestyle/prague-s-homeless-battling-covid-19-find-shelter-in-luxury-hotel-14466724