Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 19:00 Hits: 1

Turkey recorded 22,216 new coronavirus cases in a period of 24 hours, the highest daily number since mid-December, health ministry data showed on Monday, as cases continue to rise after coronavirus-control measures were eased earlier this month.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-logs-22-216-new-covid-19-cases--highest-since-mid-december-14467058