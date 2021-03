Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 18:08 Hits: 6

The Chinese threat to invade Taiwan is serious and more imminent than many understand, the US admiral chosen to lead the Pentagon's Indo-Pacific region said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-threat-to-taiwan-closer-than-most-think-us-admiral-14474544