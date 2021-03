Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 16:54 Hits: 1

Until now, no US administration has wanted to accept the evidence that America's 50-year-long war on drugs has utterly failed to achieve any of its objectives. By reforming US drug policy over the next four years, President Joe Biden could chart a much more promising course for America and the rest of the Western Hemisphere.

