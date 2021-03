Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 10:10 Hits: 1

In 2016, the Chinese authorities finally abandoned the country’s one-child policy, which had caused the birth rate to plummet well below replacement level by the 1990s. So, why is the birth rate declining again?

