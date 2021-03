Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 11:30 Hits: 10

Norway has announced that it is blocking Rolls-Royce's sale of a Norwegian engine maker to a Russian company over concerns it could allow sensitive technology to end up in Russian hands.

