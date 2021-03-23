Marco Rubio mocked for bizarre claim about identifying UFOs flying over military bases

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 16:13 Hits: 9

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has left many social media users scratching their heads with his latest concerns about unidentified flying objects (UFOs) flying near the United States' military bases.

On Monday, March 22, TMZ caught up with the Republican lawmaker at Reagan National Airport where the Florida lawmaker claimed there were UFOs seen flying over military bases.

"There's stuff flying over military installations, and nobody knows what it is and it isn't ours," he said, as he suggested that it is logical to want to know what the objects are. "It's common sense, right?"

He added, "I think the worry is that there's stuff flying over our facilities and we don't know what they are. You know what I mean? So that's the concern. Maybe it's the other logical explanation to it."

Rubio warned that the United States government should be doing more to identify the suspicious UFOs. "There's stuff flying over the top of our military installations and they don't know who's flying it, they don't even know who it is. So, that's a problem. We need to find out if we can. We don't know what that stuff is that's flying over the top of our installations, let's find out. Maybe it's another country and that would be bad news too."



As Rubio's bizarre remarks began circulating on social media, Twitter users began chiming in with their reactions. One Twitter user said, "I'm starting the day quite confused! If we have UFOs flying over military bases as Marco Rubio has claimed (Vice), why the hell do we have Space Force? Aren't they the Guardians of the Galaxy? Aren't we supposed to be protected from Troubles with Tribbles?"

