UN: Concern Over Britain's Decision To Increase Nuclear Arsenal

The United Nations on Wednesday voiced concern over Britain's decision to increase its nuclear weapons arsenal.

Britain's decision is contrary to its obligations under Article VI of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). It could have a damaging impact on global stability and efforts to pursue a world free of nuclear weapons, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"At a time when nuclear weapon risks are higher than they have been since the Cold War, investments in disarmament and arms control is the best way to strengthen the stability and reduce nuclear danger," Dujarric told a daily press briefing.

The British government on Tuesday announced its plan to increase the number of nuclear warheads to not more than 260, reversing its previous policy of reducing its overall nuclear warhead stockpile ceiling to not more than 180 warheads by the mid-2020s.

