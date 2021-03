Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 14:44 Hits: 10

Strange things unfold when artificial intelligence attempts to write a story. Author Daniel Kehlmann recounts his co-authoring experiment with an algorithm, describing possibilities and pitfalls.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/can-robots-write-stories/a-56961437?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf