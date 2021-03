Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 15:47 Hits: 9

It's the first time that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed Eritrean forces were present during the conflict in Tigray. He also admitted that rape and other atrocities were committed during the fighting.

