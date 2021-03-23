Migrants resume route through Panama's dangerous Darien jungle as borders reopen

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 14:36 Hits: 11

Migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, Africa and Asia who want to reach the US recently found themselves stranded by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Panama has reopened its borders and the new US President Joe Biden appears more sensitive to their cause, so the migrants have started moving again. But the journey to the US is long and treacherous. They first have to cross the thick and swampy Darien jungle, on the border between Colombia and Panama. Hundreds arrive every day at Bajo Chiquito, a poor village in Panama three hours by boat from the closest road. Our correspondents report.

