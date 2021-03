Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 14:41 Hits: 11

Spain will on March 30 lift restrictions on arrivals from Britain that have been in place since December to prevent the spread of new coronavirus strains, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210323-covid-19-spain-to-lift-restrictions-on-british-arrivals