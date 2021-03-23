The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Wolf warriors and a 'crazed hyena': French researcher 'not intimidated' after clash with China envoy

Category: World Hits: 9

Wolf warriors and a 'crazed hyena': French researcher 'not intimidated' after clash with China envoy After a diplomatic incident that began on social media, France's foreign ministry summoned China's envoy to Paris on Monday over a flurry of "unacceptable" insults the embassy levied against a French academic on Twitter. China specialist Antoine Bondaz, who had not been sparing in his criticism of Beijing online, landed in the Chinese embassy's social media cross-hairs after tweeting about Taiwan. Bondaz was called a "small-time thug", an "ideological troll" and a "crazed hyena". FRANCE 24 spoke with the researcher about the unprecedented incident.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210323-wolf-warriors-and-a-crazed-hyena-french-researcher-not-intimidated-after-clash-with-china-envoy

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version