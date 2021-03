Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 14:25 Hits: 10

KLANG: Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has directed the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) to apply to intervene in the appeal against the High Court decision allowing Christians to use the word "Allah" in religious publications for educational purposes. Read full story

