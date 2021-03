Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 15:02 Hits: 10

GENEVA/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet received a mandate on Tuesday to collect evidence of crimes during Sri Lanka's long civil war, which ended in 2009 with the defeat of the separatist Tamil Tigers and an upsurge of civilian deaths. Read full story

