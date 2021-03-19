The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Confessions of a Child of the Bourgeoisie - Acclaimed author and In These Times Board President Rick Perlstein examines the influences that shaped his work and politics.

In this special episode, we chat with In These Times Board President Rick Perlstein. Perlstein is a bestselling author and internationally acclaimed historian whose books offer a singular look at American politics and culture in the late twentieth century, as well as the rise of the modern conservative movement. In past interviews, Perlstein has discussed the influences that shaped his publishing career. Here, he retells that story in a way that people haven’t heard before—through the lens of class.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/rick-perlstein-class-politics

