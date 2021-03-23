Border Invasion? Mexican MAGA Influencers Push Damaging Conspiracy Theories About Asylum Seekers

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 12:29 Hits: 1

As thousands of asylum seekers continue to wait in Mexico for a chance to enter the United States, investigative journalist Jean Guerrero says Mexican social media influencers connected to right-wing U.S. media outlets and political figures are whipping up “hysteria” about the southern border. She says they are spreading false conspiracy theories about an orchestrated “invasion” and “child trafficking” funded by Democrats that are endangering vulnerable people. “It’s been incredibly damaging,” says Guerrero.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/23/mexican_conspiracy_theorists_jean_guerrero