The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Border Invasion? Mexican MAGA Influencers Push Damaging Conspiracy Theories About Asylum Seekers

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg2 mexican maga 1

As thousands of asylum seekers continue to wait in Mexico for a chance to enter the United States, investigative journalist Jean Guerrero says Mexican social media influencers connected to right-wing U.S. media outlets and political figures are whipping up “hysteria” about the southern border. She says they are spreading false conspiracy theories about an orchestrated “invasion” and “child trafficking” funded by Democrats that are endangering vulnerable people. “It’s been incredibly damaging,” says Guerrero.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/23/mexican_conspiracy_theorists_jean_guerrero

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version