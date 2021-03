Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 08:43 Hits: 9

PUTRAJAYA: The government is aiming to produce 600 bumiputra entrepreneurs in the timber and furniture industry by 2025 through several initiatives that include training, incentives and providing loans, says Deputy Primary Industry and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/23/govt-aims-to-produce-600-bumi-entrepreneurs-in-timber-furniture-industry-by-2025-says-wee-jeck-seng