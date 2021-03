Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 07:51 Hits: 9

France is ramping up its vaccination campaign by turning major sports arenas and other large complexes into mass Covid-19 vaccination hubs in a bid to slash inoculation waiting times. The goal is for 10 million people to have been vaccinated by mid-April and 30 million by the beginning of the summer. France's total population is 67 million.

