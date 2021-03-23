TikTok creator ByteDance snaps up the maker of the biggest mobile game in South-East Asia, putting on an eSports collision course with Tencent

Category: World Hits: 11ByteDance is acquiring Moonton Technology for an undisclosed amount amid an ongoing lawsuit with Tencent, which alleges intellectual property infringement. Moonton’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the biggest mobile games in South-East Asia, where Tencent has struggled to make headway with Honour Of Kings. Read full story
