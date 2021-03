Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 07:24 Hits: 11

IT was a shocking discovery as seen in this special report published in May 2011. The Star visited 10 zoos around the country and found many animals kept in small, dirty cages. Some of these animals suffered from various wounds and skin conditions. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/23/caged-in-cruelty