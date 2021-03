Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 10:25 Hits: 1

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the EU could not avoid imposing sanctions on individuals responsible for violence in Myanmar. He said the number of "murders" in the country has "reached an unbearable extent."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-imposes-sanctions-in-response-to-myanmar-coup/a-56948456?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf