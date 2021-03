Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 10:57 Hits: 1

Drugs giant AstraZeneca says its coronavirus shot has been shown to be safe in a new large-scale study. Developers said the trial across three countries showed the vaccine was 100% effective against severe illness.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/astrazeneca-defends-covid-vaccine-with-us-chile-peru-study/a-56948655?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf