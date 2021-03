Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 13:46 Hits: 1

Germany's most populous state is tightening COVID measures on shops after a court ruled the requirements for some businesses to reopen were violating 'equal treatment.'

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-nrw-doubles-down-on-shopping-restrictions-after-court-ruling/a-56950611?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf