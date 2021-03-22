Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 14:10 Hits: 1

It's been 10 years since the start of the uprising which ousted Libya’s longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi. But the uprising quickly turned into a civil war, leaving the country divided between east and west, and in the hands of armed groups, some of whom still refuse to give up their weapons. Many Libyans are traumatised, tired, and struggling to make ends meet.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210322-a-decade-after-the-arab-spring-libyans-still-struggle