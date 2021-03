Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 15:35 Hits: 1

Atletico Madrid stayed on course to win La Liga even as their rivals kept up the pressure, Kylian Mbappé reached a milestone and Juventus saw their Serie A title hopes surely come to an end. A round up of some of the main talking points from across the continent:

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210322-european-football-mbapp%C3%A9-s-century-and-juve-s-troubles