Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 16:34 Hits: 7

Nine people went on trial Monday accused of taking part in one of the most violent episodes of the anti-government "yellow vest" protests that rocked France two years ago.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210322-yellow-vest-protesters-go-on-trial-over-2018-arc-de-triomphe-riot