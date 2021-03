Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 15:40 Hits: 1

LONDON (Reuters) - Large parts of Europe could experience warmer than normal temperatures from April to June, the Weather Company said in an outlook on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/22/europe-could-experience-warmer-than-normal-april-june-says-weather-company