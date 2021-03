Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 22:27 Hits: 1

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, plans to launch his own platform in two to three months, one of his senior advisers told Fox News on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/trump-plans-social-media-return-with-own-platform-adviser-14459756