Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 17:47 Hits: 7

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it was imposing sanctions on two members of Myanmar's ruling junta, including the chief of police, and two military units linked to the deadly repression of protests again the army's coup, as Washington warned of more action.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-blacklists-myanmar-police-chief-army-units-crackdown-14466410