Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 15:30 Hits: 1

In a hedge against China’s regional influence, members of the Quad – the U.S., India, Japan, and Australia – are strengthening ties. Most recently, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged increased military cooperation on a trip to New Delhi.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2021/0322/To-counter-China-US-sees-military-ally-in-India?icid=rss