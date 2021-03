Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 18:05 Hits: 7

The cease-fire, which would allow a major airport to open in Yemen’s capital and end fighting after seven years of war, comes as Riyadh tries to rehabilitate its image with the Biden administration.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2021/0322/Saudis-offer-cease-fire-in-Yemen-meeting-some-Houthi-demands?icid=rss