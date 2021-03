Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 16:22 Hits: 7

The richest 1% in the US added over $4 trillion in wealth in 2020 as stocks hit record highs and property values grew.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/3/22/tax-the-rich-biden-determined-to-make-good-on-campaign-promise