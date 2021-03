Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 14:36 Hits: 0

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is clearly happy for the state to play a larger role in the economy. And yet, by scrapping a perfectly sensible industrial strategy for no good reason, it has all but ensured that the country’s economic problems will remain unsolved.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/boris-johnson-governments-bad-industrial-strategy-by-mariana-mazzucato-et-al-2021-03